Lita To Make First SmackDown Appearance In 20 Years

WWE has announced that the former four-time Women's Champion Lita will make her first SmackDown appearance in 20 years.

The announcement came just days after The Hall of Famer was declared an entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She will compete in the match alongside the likes of The Bella Twins and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James.

An article published on WWE.com stated:

"Last week, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Lita would be among the honored participants competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the groundbreaking four-time Women’s Champion is set to return to the blue brand. Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Although it is unclear what her involvement in the show will be, she will certainly draw a lot of attention from the WWE Universe.

Lita Has Only One Other Royal Rumble Match Appearance

Prior to the announcement that she'd be competing in this year's Women's Rumble the WWE Hall of Famer had only appeared in the match once. She was a surprise entrant in the inaugural contest back in January 2018.

She entered at number five and was dispatched by Becky Lynch after racking up two eliminations. The legendary superstar has made sparodic in-ring appearances since then, competing against the likes of Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, and old frenemy Trish Stratus.

The build-up to the Royal Rumble is in full swing and there is a tremendous amount of anticipation for what surprises the event might hold. We are sure to see a lot more news surrounding the Royal Rumble before January 29th.

Are you excited to see the legendary superstar back on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments.

