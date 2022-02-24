"I'd love to be in the ring with her" - Lita names the superstars she'd like to face in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Lita says she'd love to share the ring with several current stars such as Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

The Extreme Diva made her WWE in-ring return during the Women's Royal Rumble match, where she traded blows with several stars. She recently collided with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber for the coveted RAW Women's Championship. With WrestleMania only a few weeks away, there are countless stars we'd love to see her face in the ring.

During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Lita stated that she'd love to resume her program with Charlotte Flair and wrestle other stars such as Natalya.

"I had fun being in there with Shotzi, I think that would be cool to do something again," said Lita. "I was really impressed with Rhea Ripley, I’d love to do something with her. Of course, pick up where I left off with Charlotte Flair. I think I would be lucky to step in with any of those women on the roster. There are some standouts. Bianca [Belair] is an incredible athlete. And, you know what, Nattie! Nattie’s been there, tried and true. I’d love to be in the ring with her as well."

Lita opens up about her match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

The Extreme Diva and Big Time Becks put on one of the best matches at the recent premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Although the former came up short, she still put on a very good performance.

Lita recently took to Instagram to thank the fans for the incredible support they gave to her.

"What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper," wrote Lita.

Many fans would love to see the Hall of Famer have another match or two in WWE again. A bout between her and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38 would be interesting to see.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das