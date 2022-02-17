“I had some concerns” - Lita on preparing for her first singles match in 16 years

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently opened up about her upcoming match with Becky Lynch, stating she's pretty confident of her chances against The Man.

Lita will return to singles action for the first time in almost 16 years and will face Big Time Becks for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. The four-time Women's Champion's last singles match came in 2006, where she lost the WWE Women's Title against Mickie James.

Speaking about her big return on WWE The Bump, The Hall of Famer revealed that she had no concerns prior to the match and believes she can walk out as the champion come Elimination Chamber.

"I think that concern left once I shifted gears from training for the Royal Rumble and started training for this. Once I accepted the match and decided to go for it, you can't think about the concerns and the what-ifs. I had some concerns but at this point it's too late for those concerns. You know, you just get out there, you have confidence in yourself. And I believe I can walk out the champion because if I didn't, I wouldn't take the match, right?"- Lita said. [1:00:24 to 1:00:55]

Lita recently made her return to WWE programming

The legendary star made her much anticipated return to WWE on the January 14th episode of SmackDown after 20 years where she had a confrontation with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Extreme Diva wasted no time in making her intentions clear as she laid out The Queen with a Twist of Fate. However, Charlotte had her revenge as she eliminated the former Team Extreme member in the 30-women Royal Rumble match.

Lita then showed up on the red brand to challenge Becky Lynch for her coveted title. The duo will now face-off in a generation vs. generation match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.

Who do you think will leave Elimination Chamber as RAW Women's Champion? Sound off below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Lita Becky Lynch 5 votes so far