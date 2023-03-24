Lita is rooting for 26-year-old RAW star to win at WrestleMania 39 despite being a heel

Lita is in for a big moment as she prepares to take part in just the second WrestleMania of her famous career. As shocking as that may seem, her last WrestleMania match was all the way back in 2002 at WrestleMania X8 in Toronto. But in an interview, she gave her thoughts on one of the most important matches on the entire WrestleMania 39 card.

The match in question is none other than Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Many feel that it should be the de facto main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One as the 26-year-old Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match. The other argument is that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos should headline night one because of its storyline.

Either way, the Hall of Famer knows one thing - she is fully behind Rhea Ripley. Speaking to Forbes, Lita said that she is behind The Judgment Day star despite her being the heel in the match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania:

"I know she is the heel in this match, but I'm rooting for [Rhea Ripley]," Lita said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

She continued by saying that while Charlotte earned her shot, Rhea created her spot:

"Charlotte has earned her shot, but she was also presented with a spot because of her lineage and has just stepped up and continues to rise to the occasion," Lita continued. "Whereas I do feel like Rhea created her spot, and she's just getting started, but it has culminated in this high-profile match at WrestleMania."

Rohan @Rohan5640

Rhea Ripley's victory over Bayley, with the distraction of Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus included. The classic appearance of these last three. #WWERAW Rhea Ripley's victory over Bayley, with the distraction of Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus included. The classic appearance of these last three. #WWERAWhttps://t.co/eum6hpsvt1

Lita says she is "obsessed with Rhea Ripley"

The former Women's Champion has been praising Rhea Ripley for quite a while now, but she recently made it known to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On a recent episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, The Extreme Diva stated that she is "obsessed" with Rhea Ripley right now:

"She's my favorite person right now. I'm obsessed with Rhea Ripley... She shouldn't be worried, but if I were to talk somebody, it would be Rhea Ripley."

Who should win at WrestleMania 39? Ripley or Charlotte? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

