"I am honored" - Lita sends out a heartfelt message before her title match at Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about her match at the Elimination Chamber.

Lita returned to the WWE before the 2022 Royal Rumble. It was announced on the January 7 episode of SmackDown that the Hall of Famer will be part of the Women's Royal Rumble. She put up an impressive show at the Rumble, lasting for over 10 minutes and also eliminated Mickie James.

The following night on RAW, she interrupted Becky Lynch and convinced Big Time Becks for a title match at Elimination Chamber.

In the tweet, the number one contender to the RAW Women's Championship mentioned that she was honored to go up against Becky in a generational encounter. She also stated that the matchup would be an inspiration to the young women watching the show.

The tweet read:

"I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with Becky Lynch will be something special across generations. But especially for young women everywhere."

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. https://t.co/im8FMOZ5fT

Lita sent a message to Becky Lynch this past week on RAW

This week on RAW, 4-time Women's Champion Lita came down to the ring and addressed the WWE Universe. She mentioned that she was excited to have another shot at a championship run in WWE.

She stated that she was here to square off with the best of this generation. However, Big Time Becks had other plans as she interrupted her challenger and the two women engaged in a fiery war of words.

Finally, Becky Lynch seemed to leave the ring, but suddenly attempted to surprise the former 4-time champ with an attack. But the Hall of Famer had the move well scouted and turned it into a vicious Twist of Fate. She finally hit a Moonsault on Big Time Becks to send out a strong message before their summit clash at Elimination Chamber.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think the Hall of Famer will dethrone Becky Lynch to become a 5-time Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande