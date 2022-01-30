Lita sends a heartfelt message after her legendary appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a huge statement at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former multi-time WWE/WWF Women's Champion entered the Rumble match at #26.

In the aftermath of the Women's Rumble Match, the WWE legend took to Twitter to thank her fans from all over the world. Lita wrote she felt the love and support from the WWE Universe during her Rumble appearance. The four-time women's champion concluded her message by thanking her fans:

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas Fully felt the love and support tonight at the @wwe #RoyalRumble2022 it meant the world to me. Thank you! Fully felt the love and support tonight at the @wwe #RoyalRumble2022 it meant the world to me. Thank you!

At the Women's Rumble, Lita was eliminated by the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. The Queen got back at the Hall of Famer, who assaulted Flair on an episode of SmackDown leading up to Royal Rumble 2022. However, Lita did secure an elimination herself as she took out the reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion and long-time rival, Mickie James.

The WWE icon stayed in the Rumble for almost half an hour. She showcased immense strength during the match and gave a tough fight to other competitors.

Lita made her return to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble for the first time since 2018

Lita has competed in WWE in recent years. In 2018, she was part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match and competed in the first-ever all-women's WWE premium live event, Evolution.

In the lead-up to this year's Royal Rumble, WWE confirmed Lita's entry into the Women's Rumble Match.

On the January 14 episode of SmackDown, the Hall of Famer had a heated confrontation with Charlotte Flair. Lita then took Flair out with a Twist of Fate.

As things stand, it'll be interesting to see if Lita returns to in-ring action on a more regular basis following this year's Royal Rumble outing.

