Lita is trying to "figure out" her role in the Becky Lynch-Trish Stratus feud

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently spoke about her role in the ongoing rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

On the April 10 episode of RAW, Lita was attacked backstage, rendering her incapable of competing in a Women's Tag team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus stepped up to help Lynch, but the duo lost the bout and the title in the process. In the aftermath of the encounter, Stratus attacked The Man and turned heel. It was later revealed that the Canadian star had assaulted her best friend to remove her from the equation.

In a recent conversation with WrestleRant, Lita mentioned that there were several possibilities on how the story could play out. She added that it was interesting to work with Damage CTRL, and now that Becky Lynch and Stratus were doing their own thing, she was waiting to figure out how to create an impact in the angle.

"The possibilities seem really limitless with the players and the character development. Damage CTRL was incredible to work with. And now, as things have branched off with Becky and Trish, I just feel like it's all the more interesting to figure out how all this is gonna play out." [8:15 - 8:35]

You can watch the full video here:

Lita also spoke about being on the road once again

During the same conversation, the Hall of Famer also spoke about her most recent run with the company. Lita stated that once she started doing the shows, it all came back to her.

"Yeah, so far, it's been pretty incredible and it's weird. As foreign as it feels the first time coming back, like, 'What am I doing here?' it does start to feel like an old shoe pretty quickly. Once I'm back on the road, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I remember this life.' It feels very familiar and very new at the same time. With the deep locker room of women that are so talented, multiple women's matches every night to be able to post up and watch." [7:40 - 8:11]

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that WWE looks to have no current plans to use Lita, though it would be wise to expect her to come back into the storyline between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at some point down the line. Lita’s time in WWE looks to be done for nowMike Johnson of PWInsider reported that WWE looks to have no current plans to use Lita, though it would be wise to expect her to come back into the storyline between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at some point down the line. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Lita’s time in WWE looks to be done for nowMike Johnson of PWInsider reported that WWE looks to have no current plans to use Lita, though it would be wise to expect her to come back into the storyline between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at some point down the line. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FaPjp3wL8v

The 48-year-old star also praised the entire women's division. She mentioned that the WWE roster is now stacked with talented female competitors, all putting on great matches with every opportunity they are given.

Would you like to see more of Lita in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the WrestleRant and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes