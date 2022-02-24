"We were shackled" - Lita wants to have another Steel Cage match with former WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has revealed that she'd like another Steel Cage match with Victoria in the modern era.

The two stars competed in the first-ever Women's Steel Cage match on the November 24, 2003 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, they were not allowed to do certain things in the cage, as female stars were still classified as "divas" at that time.

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Lita stated that she'd like to revisit the match since today's women's matches are on par with the men's, and they aren't restricted from taking crazy bumps.

"Oh yeah, definitely! Victoria and I had the first women’s Steel Cage Match but… we were shackled. 'OK, you can have a Steel Cage Match, but you can’t go off the top, you can’t do this'. They were really like, 'Basically, you can have a match and there’s gonna be a steel cage around you.' To be able to be a part of these – a TLC match, a Steel Cage Match. Something like that where the women now are not having just 'the women’s version'. It’s just a Steel Cage match, it’s just a TLC match," said Lita.

Lita had an impressive match with Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Extreme Diva competed in her first singles match in WWE for the first time in a decade at the Elimination Chamber last week. She challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship but could not capture the title.

She still impressed many people with her performance as she and Big Time Becks put on a good match. After the bout, she had a special moment with the fans, thanking them for their support amid massive cheers.

