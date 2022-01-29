Lita shares honest reaction to WWE revealing Royal Rumble participants in advance

WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed the surprising decision to reveal this year's Royal Rumble participants in advance.

So far, WWE has confirmed more than 20 superstars each for Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches. It was a shocking move, fetching negative responses from fans who felt it took away the element of surprise.

Lita spoke about the topic during her appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast and revealed how her opinion changed over time. She admitted to initially being shocked by names being revealed well in advance. However, Lita later felt it was an excellent way to get ahead of the spoilers that often do rounds on social media and connect with fans who have supported her in her return journey:

"That was a really interesting choice, right? Like, the big thing with the Rumble are the surprises. Then, when you see that countdown, you don't know who's coming out even though you know who it might be, so there's still that surprise element. So, I was kinda, like, 'really? okay, we're announcing ahead of time.' Then I was, like, you know what, you get ahead of the rumors because you know it's going to get out anyway somehow."

"Getting to share my training experience and watch how engaged the fans are, like, cheering me on or saying they are rooting for me and then to see me back in the ring. It has definitely built my confidence more. I was like, 'I hope they remember who I am,' and then I saw they are telling me every day that they not only remember, but they're also stoked to see me get out there." (21:50 - 22:36)

WWE confirms big returns for Women's Royal Rumble

WWE has confirmed several big names for this year's Royal Rumble. Hall of Famer Lita and Michelle McCool are set to return for the 30-Woman battle tonight. Additionally, the match will also feature The Bella Twins and Summer Rae.

The most shocking announcement saw WWE confirm the return of reigning IMPACT Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James. Her participation in the Royal Rumble event effectively breaks down the Forbidden Door concept generally associated with Vince McMahon's promotion.

