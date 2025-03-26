"Literally crying I miss you guys" former champion sends message after being transferred to WWE SmackDown

World Wrestling Entertainment's European Tour has been full of hits and misses for the WWE Universe. However, it seems that it's the first time several transferred superstars have truly experienced the brand split when travelling to different locations on the continent.

Dakota Kai recently updated her Instagram to share moments from the European trip to show off the fun she had in Scotland, as the most recent edition of RAW took place in Glasgow. SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega commented on Kai's post to claim that she was literally crying because she missed her friends a lot.

Zelina was part of RAW's roster along with her best friend, Dakota Kai, with whom she also does a weekly podcast. However, she was recently transferred to SmackDown, where she is now chasing the Women's United States Championship.

Vega was believed to have been moved to SmackDown ahead of her husband and former AEW star Malakai Black's (fka Aleister Black) return to WWE. However, it appears to be a long wait for the return of the former NXT Champion.

The 34-year-old was part of the LWO on RAW, and it was a shock move when the Stamford-based company decided to transfer her across brands and split the Latino faction, who had been together for several years. Vega and Rey Mysterio were also a fantastic mixed tag team, but it seems there was a bigger reason for her move.

Will Zelina Vega reunite with her friends on WWE RAW?

WrestleMania 41 is only a few weeks away, and it will be a cross-brand event. This means that Vega's friends from RAW will be in attendance, along with her, should she be handed a title match at the PLE.

Zelina Vega appears to be missing her friends on RAW. [Image credits: screenshot of Vega's comment on Dakota Kai's Instagram post]

Of course, once the European Tour comes to an end next week, Vega will be able ot reunite with her friends when they return to the States. The next tour isn't set to be until August, by which time it seems Vega's husband might have debuted in WWE, since he has been teasing his return with the recent cryptic number updates on SmackDown.

