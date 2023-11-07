"Literally left blood"- WWE star reveals accidental injury following Crown Jewel

While a part of the WWE roster traveled to Saudi Arabia for a memorable Crown Jewel, a star back in the States had a night to forget. The name in question is Kayla Braxton, who revealed on social media that she suffered an impact injury while she was in her home.

Kayla has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. She has mainly been a backstage interviewer and also co-hosted WWE's The Bump. However, she was recently replaced by Megan Morant and now mainly appears on SmackDown during backstage segments.

The 32-year-old did not travel to Saudi Arabia for the recently concluded premium live event and was at her home instead. However, that did not work out very well for her as the star revealed that she hit her head on a door which led to bleeding. On a positive note, Kayla added that she is doing well and is not concussed.

"I was walking from my bedroom to my kitchen and stepped on something I left in my floor and I went down hard. My head literally left blood from the impact on my door. I am fine and not concussed but this is gonna a gnarly mark. I need to be bubble wrapped."- Kayla stated

WWE had talks with Kayla Braxton about doing commentary

Kayla Braxton has settled well into any role WWE has given her over the years. The 32-year-old recently revealed that she was approached for a commentator role, but did not want to go down that route.

"They’ve talked to me about being on the commentary desk. I give so much kudos to commentators. That is a difficult, difficult job. I remember talking to Renee Paquette when she was doing it. Talk about a talented woman who could do pretty much anything under the sun. But it’s difficult, so I don’t think that’s gonna be my route… I’ve stepped down from hosting The Bump. I would like to look at some new potential shows to do. I live in L.A. with the intention of getting some more pop culture crossover here in WWE, potentially with podcasts. We’ll see, but no, I will not be wrestling anybody in the ring… Never gonna happen." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Kayla Braxton also recently unveiled a new look, showing off her transformation after losing weight and getting Botox treatment.

We at Sportskeeda wish Kayla Braxton a speedy recovery!

