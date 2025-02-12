  • home icon
  • "Little idiot" - Bayley shares throwback photo with new WWE rival ahead of first-time-ever match

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 12, 2025 00:44 GMT
Bayley has been on a tear through WWE. The fan-favorite superstar has been chasing top rivalries and championship gold as The Road to WrestleMania 41 moves forward. She recently used throwback photos to deal with one key rival, and now she's pulled a similar stunt ahead of a first-time-ever bout.

The Role Model recently returned to NXT to do battle with Roxanne Perez, which led to a feud with Cora Jade. The NXT episode on January 28 saw Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Giulia defeat Jade and Perez in tag team action.

Bayley previously insulted The Prodigy with a scathing message and a throwback photo from when a 14-year-old Perez met her at an autograph signing. She took to Instagram to insult Jade before tonight's match, attaching a graphic for Bayley vs. Jade, along with a warning to NXT's Resident Mean Girl.

"Years in the making. You gon learn today little idiot. #wwenxt @wwenxtonthecw," Bayley wrote with the photos below.

Tonight's loaded NXT episode will feature the go-home build for Saturday's Vengeance Day PLE. The following matches have also been announced: Bayley vs. Cora Jade, Hank and Tank vs. No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in a Triple Threat, Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defending against TNA star JDC fka Fandango, plus a Steel Cage match with North American Champion Tony D'Angelo defending against Ridge Holland.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
