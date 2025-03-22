"Little Tiffany looks scared"- Charlotte Flair ate Tiffany Stratton alive on WWE SmackDown, says veteran (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair are set to collide for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. While Buff Barbie is the champion heading into the match, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell noted that she looks out of her depth against The Queen.

The two women had a sit-down segment on SmackDown this week, during which Charlotte brutally insulted Stratton and told her that she chose her only because she felt sorry for her. The champion was not able to say many words against the Queen and came across as weak.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that Tiffany Stratton looked scared during the segment:

"Little Tiffany looks scared. Charlotte Flair ate her alive. It looks like Tiffany got flustered and didn’t have anything to say, and Charlotte sat over there and sort of trying to laugh. I don’t feel sorry for either one of them. I think they’re both half-heels. [37:02 onwards]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo added that he did not like Charlotte Flair's claim that she chose Tiffany Stratton because she felt sorry for her.

"Here’s the angle: Charlotte Flair said. 'I felt sorry for you.' Okay, so that’s the angle going into the match," Russo said. "This is what I’m talking about. There are no angles; I felt sorry for you; it's so vanilla and has been said a billion times before. How can we just come up with nothing more than that?" [From 36:28 onwards]

The Buff Barbie has so far appeared weak in her feud with the 14-time women's champion. She also looks unlikely to retain the WWE Women's title at WrestleMania 41.

