Liv Morgan addresses her future in acting outside of WWE

Liv Morgan has been one of the top babyfaces on the blue brand since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. She might not have been booked for WrestleMania 39 yet but has a bright future in the industry. Recently, she opened up about her acting endeavors outside the company.

Last year, Liv Morgan was truly able to break out as a singles star when she won the Money in the Bank contract and went on to successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey.

Lately, she has been giving her best and trying to get a spot at WrestleMania 39 which is less than five weeks away. Speaking to Wes Styles, the 28-year-old WWE Superstar addressed her future in acting outside of the company:

“In getting the opportunities that I’m fortunate enough to have in acting, I find so many similarities to my work at WWE. I feel like my work at WWE has really prepped me for that atmosphere, which I’ve fallen in love with. I love being a character and I love just testing out what I can do. My real goal is to see what I can accomplish, what I can achieve, and how, hopefully, great that I can be. I’m just exploring and having fun right now, but it’s definitely something I’d love to get into more.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Liv Morgan has previously worked on the Chucky series and is set to make her big screen debut in The Kill Room starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Liv Morgan is set to face Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Liv Morgan teamed up with Rhea Ripley to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, the two had a falling out and Ripley turned on her partner.

The two superstars feuded for several weeks before Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and left the red brand. Earlier this year, the two women made history as they both crossed for over an hour in the Royal Rumble match.

Rhea Ripley punched her ticket for WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Morgan failed to win the Elimination Chamber match. Today, WWE announced that the two rivals will face each other in a singles match on next week's SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan ends up on the Grandest Stage of Them All in California.

What are your thoughts on Morgan's recent booking? Sound off in the comment section.

