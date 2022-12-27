Liv Morgan addresses slow-burn gimmick change; says she "kind of loves the pain"

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan appeared on the latest episode of RAW via virtual attendance. During her arrival on the red brand, Liv Morgan said she loved the dark side embrace.

Following her loss to Ronda Rousey at 2022 Extreme Rules, Morgan seemingly teased a heel turn. She passed out at the hands of the Baddest Woman on the Planet while bearing a smile on her face. The former women's champion also viciously attacked Lacey Evans on an episode of SmackDown.

The former Riott Squad member joined announcers Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond to discuss her 2022 run and her plans for next year.

Morgan stated that she has become more focused after losing the SmackDown Women's Title to the Baddest Woman on the Planet. She added that in 2023, she plans on "raising the stakes."

"2023 is all about raising the stakes; it's about being extreme, taking it to the next level. I kind of love the pain. It kind of makes me feel alive, especially after losing my title," Morgan said.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Liv Morgan vows to bring more accomplishments to the table

The final RAW of 2022 featured highlights of Morgan's unforgettable Money in the Bank triumph when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

While in the same virtual attendance, Liv Morgan promised to take her aura and in-ring skills to the next level in 2023. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is proud of the fact that she was never complacent. She believes that the best is yet to come in her career.

"I think one thing about me that I am happy that I have is that I am never complacent. I know, like truly, the best is yet to come because I'm going to continue to evolve and grow and get better and better," she added.

However, the WWE Universe witnessed a different side of the 28-year-old star once again at the recently concluded MSG Live Event. Morgan had set up her opponent Shayna Baszler on a table. Despite successfully completing the move, the table did not break. The former women's champion won the bout but later took out her frustrations on the table with a kendo stick.

It remains to be seen whether Liv Morgan will fully embrace the dark side soon.

Do you think Morgan can recapture her SmackDown Women's Title from Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes