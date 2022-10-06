"I had like initial pain" – Liv Morgan opens up on the after-effects of high-risk move on WWE TV

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is ecstatic after connecting with the flying Senton on Lacey Evans a couple of weeks ago.

On the September 23 episode of SmackDown, Morgan was in a singles encounter against Evans. The champ won the match with The Oblivion but was not done with the win. She went on to brutalize her opponent with a Kendo Stick before hitting a flying Senton on her off the top rope to a table placed at ringside.

On a recent episode of the Out of Character podcast, Liv Morgan spoke about hitting the maneuver. She mentioned that she was jarred after the move, but the after-effects did not last long. The 28-year-old also shared that she was proud to pull off the high-risk move.

"Umm, I feel great. Honestly, everyone keeps asking me that, but I think I just landed the best I could have possibly landed. So I had like initial pain but I didn't leave there feeling sore. I had the initial jarring, but I woke up and I did lot of things. I felt okay. So I was like, 'Ooh okay!' Now that I know I can do that and feel alright after, back pocket," said Morgan. [From 5:45 to 6:17]

Liv Morgan will defend the title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules

This Saturday will present the biggest challenge in Liv Morgan's title run as she gears up to face The Rowdy One in an Extreme Rules match.

Tensions between the two stars have been rising since Money in the Bank when Liv cashed in on Ronda Rousey. The two once again met at SummerSlam, where the former Riott Squad member once again managed to escape with the title.

However, things will be different on October 8 when the two meet in an Extreme Rules match.

