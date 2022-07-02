Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss agree former RAW Women's Champion "is the worst"

WWE RAW stars Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss recently said that Becky Lynch is the worst.

Morgan has been one of the most talked-about superstars in recent times. Fans are clamoring for her to receive a mega push and become the RAW Women's Champion. Earlier this year, she was involved in a feud with Lynch for the title but lost.

A few weeks ago, Morgan teamed up with Bliss to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Last night, Asuka, Bliss, and Morgan defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans. Lynch attacked The Empress of Tomorrow after the match. In an interview, the two addressed Lynch's actions:

"From what I gathered, she said Becky is the worst," said Alexa. "Yeah, what she said," said Morgan.

It'll be interesting to see which star wins the briefcase tonight at Money in The Bank in Vegas.

Liv Morgan talks about teaming up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Liv Morgan has been one of the most improved wrestlers over the past few years in WWE. The 28-years-old worked her way to the top but failed to win the title from Lynch at WWE Day 1.

Morgan became a mainstay on RAW and will be entering the Money in The Bank ladder match tonight. Last night, Asuka, Bliss, and Morgan gained momentum before heading into the premium live event. After the show, Liv spoke about teaming up with the two former RAW Women's Champions:

"All the momentum is on our side. Obviously, Lex and I, we work great together but tonight was about RAW vs SmackDown, who is the superior brand."

Asuka, Bliss, and Morgan are heading to the premium live event with much-needed momentum. Fans are excited about tonight's show, and several stars have expressed interest in Liv Morgan winning the match.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far