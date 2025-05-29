  • home icon
Liv Morgan could ally with 42-year-old former World Champion; wrestling veteran pitches massive twist (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 29, 2025 08:21 GMT
Liv Morgan is a former Women's Champion [Image: WWE.com]

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently discussed a possible idea for Liv Morgan. He felt the star could become a babyface and have a former world champion help her out.

A crazy love triangle may be brewing in WWE with Dominik Mysterio at the center of it all. This past week on RAW, Roxanne Perez showed up at the clubhouse with chicken tenders and even tried to massage Mysterio. Just then, Liv Morgan made her TV return. Liv was visibly flustered seeing "Dirty" Dom and Perez together, and asked what was going on.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter suggested a possible storyline where Liv finally turns babyface again. He felt the former Women's Champion should part ways with the group. The veteran journalist added that Damian Priest could show up as an ally, and the two stars could decimate their former stable members.

"What if Liv Morgan goes babyface and Damian Priest becomes an ally of hers?" [2:35 onwards]
This past week on RAW, Morgan lost her matchup against Kairi Sane when Roxanne Perez showed up and tried to help. After the encounter, Liv was frustrated and blamed Raquel Rodriguez, claiming she was the veteran and should have known better.

