Liv Morgan annoyed with WWE; calls the company out on Twitter

The former Riott Squad member has had about enough.

Liv Morgan isn't pleased with WWE's actions this week.

Liv Morgan has been making trying to make her singles career work on WWE TV. Probably the biggest win of her singles career came at WrestleMania 36 when she beat Natalya. This week on WWE RAW, Liv Morgan went one-on-one with Natalya but came up short. Morgan wasn't pleased with the match when it aired and took to her Twitter account to announce her displeasure when WWE posted photos from the match.

Liv Morgan slams WWE on Twitter

In the past few weeks, Liv Morgan has been having issues with Natalya. Last week the duo lost a Tag Team Match against The IIconics. After the loss, Morgan heard an ear full from Natalya but walked away without saying a word.

This week, to settle their differences, Liv Morgan and Natalya squared off on WWE RAW. The Ravishing Russian, Lana, joined Natalya. Natalya locked Morgan in a Sharpshooter, forcing her to submit.

Liv Morgan has claimed that WWE has edited out parts of the match. The promotion has also uploaded images from the match that didn't air. The WWE Superstar's Tweet has been embedded below:

Thank you for posting photos of what you cut out of my match I guess. Appreciate it @wwe pic.twitter.com/QfsZClDtAs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 24, 2020

Liv Morgan signed with the WWE in 2014 and performed under the NXT banner. She made her main roster debut three years later as a part of the Riott Squad. Liv Morgan, along with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, took WWE SmackDown by storm on her debut. The trio that was named the Riott Squad disrupted two matches on the night of their debut. They first interrupted a singles match between Becky Lynch and Naomi and later interrupted a Women's Championship Match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

Liv Morgan was also a part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018 that was won by Asuka. She and Sarah Logan teamed up to compete for the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV in 2019. The duo came up short at the event when the team of Bayley and Sasha Banks won the match.

This year, so far, Liv Morgan is focused on building herself as a singles competitor. She competed in the Elimination Chamber Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for Becky Lynch's WWE RAW Women's Championship. But this past week, WWE teased an alliance between Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan,