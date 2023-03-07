Liv Morgan attends famous horror franchise's world premiere before WWE RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently attended the world premiere of Scream VI ahead of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The Scream movie franchise has become a cultural phenomenon since its first release in 1996. Previously directed by horror legend Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the franchise is known for its self-aware humor and clever subversions of horror movie tropes.

The latest movie in the franchise will release on March 10 and is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. Several other stars, including lead actress Courteney Cox, were present at the event.

Liv Morgan also attended the world premiere of the film ahead of WWE RAW tonight. Morgan posted a photo from the red carpet event on Twitter.

Liv Morgan was recently involved in the Elimination Chamber match last month. Although she made it to the final two competitors alongside Asuka, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was defeated by The Empress of Tomorrow.

Morgan also unsuccessfully took on Rhea Ripley on the latest episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what is in store for Morgan as WWE heads to WrestleMania.

