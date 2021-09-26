"I've had a lot of non-televised matches that will never see the light of day" - Liv Morgan on some of her best matches in WWE

WWE superstar Liv Morgan appeared in an exclusive interview with Robbie Fox from My Mom's Basement this week. She discussed her run in WWE and having several non-televised matches at live events.

The former Riott Squad member disclosed some of her most memorable matches in the WWE. She enjoyed competing against Bianca Belair on SmackDown in a recent fatal four-way elimination match. Liv also recalled her tag team match at Evolution against Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. She had some great matches during live events, but all of them were non-televised:

“I had a match with Bianca Belair a couple of weeks ago. I really enjoyed that. I really loved Evolution – Riott Squad vs. Natty, Bayley, and Sasha. I've had a lot of non-televised matches that will never see the light of day because they were live events, but like fire, bangers,” Morgan said.

Morgan last had a singles PPV match against Natalya at WrestleMania 36, which she won by rolling up Natalya for the pinfall victory.

Liv Morgan will go up against Carmella at Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan and Carmella have had their differences on SmackDown for a few months now. It all started when she declared that Carmella was being handed out opportunities for being the "most beautiful woman in all of WWE."

Things got out of hand on the September 17 episode of SmackDown when Morgan sent Carmella face-first into the turnbuckle, and Mella assumed she broke her nose.

Liv Morgan then challenged Carmella to a match at WWE Extreme Rules and assured Mella and the WWE Universe that she would make her opponent as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside.

