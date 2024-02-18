Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair react to 31-year-old popular WWE Superstar's real-life injury

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will lock horns as part of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match this week. Ahead of the bout, they reacted to Shotzi's unfortunate injury.

On February 13, Shotzi challenged Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. The bout will air on this week's episode of the white-and-gold show. The 31-year-old sustained a knee injury during the contest and was helped backstage after the referee awarded the win to Valkyria.

Before the injury, Shotzi was set to compete in a match to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Alba Fyre ultimately replaced her in the qualifier on SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently posted an emotional message on Twitter, addressing her situation. Shotzi mentioned that she was 'devastated' about missing the opportunity to compete in Australia:

"I don’t have much to say right now other than I am devastated. It’s heartbreaking to be missing my Elimination Chamber opportunity tonight. But I just wanted to wish all the women competing good luck. I’ll open up more about how I’m feeling and my injury later. @WWE."

Responding to the SmackDown star's tweet, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair posted Folded Hands emojis, praying for her recovery.

Check out Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair's reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discusses changing her on-screen presentation

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently reflected on an intriguing aspect of her previous on-screen presentation in the company.

On an episode of WWE's The Bump, Morgan said the meaning behind the teardrops on her face was open for interpretation. The former champion further detailed that she decided to get rid of the teardrop makeup as she had nothing to cry over now:

"I used to come out with teardrops on my face. Always. Up to interpretation, am I crying tears of sadness? Am I crying tears of happiness? Who knows? But now, I have wiped my tears because I have no reason to cry, and now you can cry about it," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan can secure a shot at the Women's World Championship by winning the Chamber bout on Saturday.

What are your thoughts on Morgan's latest run? Sound off in the comments section below.