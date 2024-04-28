Liv Morgan botches segment with Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off the Draft and saw the blue brand secure several major names. One person who RAW picked was Liv Morgan. She was seemingly backstage for the show and many fans spotted her when Nick Aldis was filming his segment.

Aldis was announcing the upcoming matches for Backlash, and in the background, it seems like Liv Morgan unknowingly video-bombed the SmackDown GM. The former Women's Champion was likely unaware that a segment was being filmed and can be seen behind Nick Aldis walking into the corridor before attempting to exit without being seen.

Check out the video below:

Morgan is with someone who probably told her that she couldn't walk down the corridor, so she was able to make a hasty exit.

Morgan didn't appear on TV. It seems like many other stars were backstage to find out where they would be drafted to, since many members of the WWE roster were kept in the dark before the show.

Morgan has remained on RAW, which means that she could be one of the stars pushed to the top of the division in the coming weeks.

Liv Morgan has become a major name on WWE RAW in recent weeks

It comes as no surprise that Liv Morgan was drafted to RAW as part of the opening Draft rounds since she was the woman who sidelined Rhea Ripley. Aside from champions on the red brand, Liv is one of the fastest-rising stars, and now that Nia Jax has been moved to SmackDown, she could be a major player in the Women's World Championship picture.

With Backlash coming up, Becky Lynch will need a challenger for her title, and since Morgan was the last woman to be eliminated in the Battle Royal and was the reason the title was vacated to begin with, she would be the perfect challenger for The Man.

