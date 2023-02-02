Liv Morgan breaks character as she poses with RAW Superstar and former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, Bayley, Big E, and many other stars were spotted together at the "Wheel of Fortune" event.

The WWE Superstars are all set to film the episodes of Wheel of Fortune that will be released prior to the WrestleMania 39 week.

While Morgan and The Role Model competed in the recent Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Big E didn't make his comeback to the company. Morgan entered the ring at number 2, and Bayley entered the squared circle at number 6.

The Damage CTRL leader, alongside her stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, eliminated Dana Brooke, Roxanne Perez, and Emma, while Liv eliminated The Role Model.

Here is a picture of Liv, Bayley, and Big E posing together:

Ric Flair recently opened up about Liv Morgan's relationship status with former 24/7 Champion

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair spoke about the Wyatt family and mentioned that he was happy to see Bray Wyatt and Mike Rotunda on the 30th anniversary episode of RAW.

The Nature Boy further revealed that Morgan is currently dating Bo. And also stated that he met Jojo, The Fiend's wife, and even praised them.

"I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," he said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Liv going forward.

What are your thoughts on Morgan dating Bo Dallas? Sound off in the comment section below.

