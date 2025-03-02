Liv Morgan breaks silence with brutal injury update following Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan came up just short in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last night. However, it seems that she will be remembering many of those bumps in the weeks to come.

The former Women's World Champion took a lot of bumps against the steel structure throughout the Chamber Match and was left bleeding and covered in welts after Bianca Belair whipped her with her braid. Morgan broke her online silence and shared an image on her X (fka Twitter) account today that showed the majority of her bruises from last night. Her arms looked like they had taken the brunt of the damage.

Morgan doesn't appear to have suffered any serious injuries during the match, but the bruises and marks can be clearly seen, despite her captioning her update as "Wrestling" with a heart. Morgan appears to be content with her performance despite the loss, and remains one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Raquel Rodriguez.

What's next for Liv Morgan on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the Women's Tag Team Champions and are expected to be pushed ahead of WrestleMania 41. The two women no longer have distractions from outside of their titles, and with everything going on in The Judgment Day, they could just split before WWE lands in Las Vegas in April.

The two main women's division matches for WrestleMania 41 have already been decided. This means that Morgan's only hope of a match will be defending her title with Raquel if The Judgment Day members can hold onto the gold until then.

Liv Morgan is likely going to be part of WWE RAW tomorrow night, but the former Women's World Champion isn't expected to wrestle after enduring the Elimination Chamber only 48 hours before the red brand.

Instead, it could be that Morgan is there as part of a backstage segment to prolong the story between herself and Finn Balor as The Judgment Day continues to crumble.

