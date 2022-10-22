Liv Morgan breaks silence following her destructive attack on former WWE official on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan broke silence after her brutal attack on Sonya Deville on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan faced Deville in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand at the start of the match, Deville was brutalized by Liv with steel chairs.

Although the match ended in a double count, Morgan stacked up steel chairs and hit Sonya with a superplex on the pile.

Following the brutal assault, Morgan took to Twitter to break silence about the same as she wrote that she had her moment during the match with Deville.

"So…. I had a moment," wrote Liv.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce So…. I had a moment. So…. I had a moment.

Dutch Mantell said that Liv Morgan should take some time off

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently said that Liv Morgan should take some time off the ring following her loss at Extreme Rules.

Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship against her arch-rival Ronda Rousey at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although he is a fan of Liv, he wants the former SmackDown Champion to take some time off.

He added that she should return and continue her rivalry with The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

"I like Liv Morgan," Mantell said. "She was almost put in a position of she really couldn't win that. In position with Ronda Rousey, it was a no-win situation. Taking the belt off somebody that's not had it a long time, it can hurt them, but I don't think this will hurt Liv. I would suggest she take some time off, let her go through some more stuff, and then pop up again and say, 'We got unfinished business,' then take it from there."

Morgan's loss at Extreme Rules has set her up for a dark character and she is now portraying herself as a heel in the business.

What are your thoughts on Morgan's assault on Deville? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes