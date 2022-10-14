Liv Morgan breaks silence following her loss at Extreme Rules premium live event

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently broke her silence following her loss at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event after she cashed in on Ronda Rousey. After an ongoing feud, Liv ultimately lost the title to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at Extreme Rules.

Taking to Twitter, the former champion finally broke her silence days after her loss as she addressed the WWE Universe.

"Smile, it's not over," wrote Morgan.

Jim Cornette took a shot at Liv Morgan prior to Extreme Rules

Jim Cornette took a shot at Liv Morgan prior to the star's loss at Extreme Rules.

Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager discussed the segment where Liv couldn't pick up the baseball bat that she carried to the ring to hit Ronda Rousey.

“Then music plays in here comes Liv Morgan out with a baseball bat. So now you have this preposterously plastic painted-up Barbie, all five foot two and 92 pounds of her, that brought out, dragging a baseball bat. I thought it might be because it was too heavy for her to lift. And then they stand there and face each other her and Ronda, and then she goes to swing the bat at Ronda and Ronda just boots her in the stomach,” said Cornette.

Jim questioned Liv's move and heavily criticized her for hitting the baseball bat three feet above Rousey's head.

“Then stops her and then she goes to swing again. And Ronda ducks out of the way and Liv Morgan hits the ring post three feet above where Ronda Rousey’s head was. I mean that there was no chance of an accident here. Why would you even do something like that, you can see where the human being in front of you is right? So swing and if they don’t move, apologise, right?"

The former SmackDown Women's Champion looks to be entering a new phase of her character following Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see whether she remains in the title picture or if she'll enter a completely new program.

