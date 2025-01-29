Liv Morgan breaks silence after hitting "Dominik" with a chair

Former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has put up a tweet after hitting "Dominik" with a chair. In a new video, Morgan can be seen hitting a bust of Dominik with a chair.

Dominik and Liv recently played a game where one needed to hit a bust with a chair as hard as they possibly could, scoring points based on the impact. Dominik was initially weirded out over seeing his bust. He hit the bust with a chair with full force and then handed it over to Liv.

Liv Morgan was reluctant to hit "Dominik" at first but took the chair when the real-life Dirty Dom insisted. She then did a pretty good job by slamming the chair on the bust as hard as she could. She has now commented on the same in a new tweet as can be seen below:

Liv Morgan says Dominik is the love of her life

Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been an on-screen couple for months on end at this point. In a chat with Ringside Collectibles last year, Liv had the following to say about her relationship with Dirty Dom:

"Raquel is my sister, my best friend, my protector, my tag team partner. Dominik is the love of my life. They have a very wholesome brother-sister relationship that I actually love to watch them because they’re so cute together in a very wholesome brother-sister way. Not in any weird love triangle way. Dominik is mine. Raquel is mine. Different versions of mine, but both mine nonetheless." [H/T - Fightful]

Liv held the Women's World Title for several months before losing the belt to her arch-rival Rhea Ripley on the RAW Netflix premiere. She still has Dominik, though, and is now looking forward to the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match where she will have a chance to secure a title match at WrestleMania 41.

