Liv Morgan breaks silence after Judgment Day lose the WWE tag team titles at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to social media to send a message after The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship. Morgan is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury.On the June 16, 2025 edition of RAW, Liv Morgan locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly after Morgan suffered an injury. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV. Amid her absence, Roxanne Perez replaced her as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez.Tonight at SummerSlam 2025, The Judgment Day stars put their titles on the line against a team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. All of the stars involved in the match put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, the bout ultimately ended in The Queen's and Little Miss Bliss' favor.Following the match, Liv Morgan took to X/Twitter to react after her Judgment Day teammates lost the tag team titles. The former WWE Women's World Champion sent a two-word message, seemingly not happy with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez's loss.&quot;Aw shucks [tear drop emoji],&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:It remains to be seen when Liv Morgan will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.