Liv Morgan breaks silence after major WWE appearance; fans hopeful of imminent in-ring return

Liv Morgan has been one of the biggest names in WWE for some time. The former SmackDown Women's Champion broke her silence after making a major appearance for the Stamford-based company, leading to some positive responses from fans.

Morgan has won the SmackDown Women's Championship once and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice in her career. She is one of the young stars in the company with a bright future ahead of them.

Liv lost the Women's Tag Team Titles on the July 17, 2023, episode of RAW after a short reign. The superstar has been out of action ever since due to a shoulder injury, and fans are waiting to see her back in action soon.

Morgan recently visited Lambeau Field and surprised Aaron Jones with a Packers WWE Legacy Title Belt. She also showed her support for the team and wore a cheese hat to add to her look.

She then took to Twitter to react to a post the Green Bay Packers shared with pictures of her. Liv Morgan responded with the "heart hands" and "cheese square" emojis.

Check out her post below:

Fans are hoping to see the former SmackDown Women's Champion appear at the Green Bay Packers game.

She's a major star in the sports entertainment industry. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion could have her appear to advertise its product to a wider fanbase.

Fans are hoping to see Liv Morgan back in the WWE ring

WWE fans have been patiently waiting for the 29-year-old to appear in the company again. It has been a long time since Liv Morgan has performed in front of her fans.

Following her appearance in Lambeau Field, her fans took to Twitter to question whether Morgan will be returning to the ring soon. Many posted that they missed her and were hopeful for her early return.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans want to see the former SmackDown Women's Champion back

It will be great to have Liv Morgan in the ring again. She could team up with Raquel Rodriguez upon her return and challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship again.

Additionally, her return will bolster the women's division and allow the creative team to book some big matches. She could get into a rivalry with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Are you waiting for the 29-year-old star to return to the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.