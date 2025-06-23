Liv Morgan breaks silence to make announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan was injured in her match against Kairi Sane last week on WWE RAW, and reports now suggest that she has been taken off the road and could be sidelined for up to six months.

The Women's Tag Team Champion has remained quiet on social media following the injury, and WWE is yet to make any announcement about Morgan or her championship.

Morgan broke her silence on social media earlier today to reveal that she now has new merchandise with Dominik Mysterio. The couple has new shirts that are inspired by Chucky and his Bride.

Morgan and Mysterio have teased some issues in recent weeks with the inclusion of Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day, but this could be a huge hint that they are expected to remain together.

It's bad timing that the shirt has been released when Morgan is set to be away from TV for the next few months, but it could hint that, despite Roxanne's recent actions, she may not be able to get between Liv and Dom.

Liv Morgan is expected to undergo surgery following her injury

Liv Morgan fell awkwardly in her match against Kairi Sane last week on RAW and rolled out of the ring as soon as she realized that she had dislocated her shoulder.

Doctors then checked on her, and the decision was made for the match to end immediately and Sane to be declared the winner. But Morgan's injury has now reportedly caused some major changes to plans for the women's division over the next month. It seems that Morgan was set to have a major role in Evolution 2 against The Bella Twins, but now, plans will need to be changed ahead of the event.

It will be interesting to see if WWE makes an announcement about Morgan on RAW tonight.

