Liv Morgan breaks silence regarding WrestleMania 39

Liv Morgan had quite a strong start to the year as the Road to WrestleMania often brings out the best in WWE Superstars to punch their tickets and appear at the Showcase of the Immortals. Recently, Morgan broke silence regarding her status for the biggest event of the year.

Last year, Liv Morgan made a major breakthrough in her career. She won the Women's Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashed in for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The title reign ended quite sooner than expected, but Morgan continued her journey back to the top of the card. Speaking to Mike Jones of DC, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about the upcoming Premium Live Event and revealed her current status for Mania 39. Check it out:

"I'm proud to say that I don't think that there's a thing that I could've done differently regardless. Whether I'm fortunate enough to be on the card or not. Like I know I've put everything into being my absolute best for WrestleMania and if it doesn't happen for me then I'm still coming for the title regardless. (From 4:03 to 4:40)

It will be interesting to see how WWE books the former SmackDown Women's Champion for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Liv Morgan has previously won a singles match at WrestleMania

In 2019, Liv Morgan made a shocking return to the red brand with a new look. However, she was revealed to be former WWE Superstar Lana's (aka CJ Perry) on-screen lover.

She assisted Rusev in continuing his feud with Bobby Lashley and Lana on WWE RAW. After failing to beat the new power couple, Morgan began her singles journey on the brand.

She took part in her second-ever Women's Elimination Chamber to earn an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship. However, she failed to win the match as Shayna Baszler dominated the chamber and won.

She then later received her first singles match at WrestleMania 36 when she went up against Natalya. The two superstars faced each other in a one-on-one match at the pre-show, where Morgan bagged her first singles victory.

