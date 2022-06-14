"So excited" - Liv Morgan breaks silence after teaming up with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to comment on teaming up with Alexa Bliss.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan and Bliss competed in a tag team match against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., with the winners qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Little Miss Bliss picked up the win for her team as she pinned Nikki following a DDT.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan reacted to a backstage photo of herself with the former RAW Women's Champion, claiming she is excited to win the Money in the Bank.

Morgan wrote:

"ya’ll I’m just so excited to win money in the bank I can’t contain myself"

Morgan and Bliss previously competed against each other in a Fatal Four-Way Match, alongside Doudrop and Rhea Ripley, to decide the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The Judgment Day member won, and she'll fight Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank next month.

The WWE Universe is rooting for Liv Morgan to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year

The WWE Universe seems to be rooting for Liv Morgan ahead of this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Responding to Morgan's tweets, fans suggested that they would like to see the 28-year-old hold the MITB briefcase.

Here are some of the best reactions to Liv's tweet:

A few fans suggested that Bliss and Morgan should also win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after the former captured the Money in the Bank briefcase:

Money in the Bank begins on July 2 at the Allegiant Stadium, MGM Grand Garden Arena. So far, Bliss, Morgan, and Lacey Evans have been confirmed for the Women's MITB Ladder Match. Fans will have to wait and see which stars take the remaining five spots.

