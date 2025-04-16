Liv Morgan calls out 22,000 fans; claims they are the worst in WWE

For close to 11 years now, Liv Morgan has performed for WWE all around the world. Recently, she opened up about which crowd she feels has been the worst, calling out a total of 22,000 fans.

Ad

Making an appearance on the First We Feast YouTube channel, Morgan participated in a Hot Ones Versus video with Dominik Mysterio. The first question, straight out the bat, was which crowd has been the worst to perform in front of as The Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan joined The Judgment Day after SummerSlam 2024, and as is the norm with the group, they're usually booed out of every stadium. With that in mind, Dirty Dom asked Morgan for her opinion on which is the worst.

Ad

Trending

The former Women's World Champion had to think for a while, claiming that there were so many to choose from. Finally, she settled on Kentucky, where WWE has held shows in the KFC Yum! Center, an arena capable of holding 22,090 fans.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"I mean where do I begin? There are so many places that I don't like that we go to, to be honest. They all suck...what did we say earlier? Kentucky. The Yum! Center," revealed Liv Morgan [01:30 - 01:40]

Ad

Ad

Safe to say the booing is going to be even louder the next time Morgan and The Judgment Day are in Kentucky.

Liv Morgan will be looking ahead to WrestleMania 41

Regardless of what happens in Kentucky, the one crowd Liv Morgan will be focused on now is in Las Vegas. Morgan is all set to perform at WrestleMania 41, where she will team up with Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

As the Women's Tag Team Champions, Morgan and Rodriguez will defend their titles against a team that was put together last minute. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have recently become good friends and have been working together to thwart Morgan and Rodriguez.

Now, the two stars will be looking to put an end to The Judgment Day's reign as tag team champions once and for all on The Grandest Stage of them All.

Ad

This match is sure to be epic and will garner a lot of attention, especially considering there are titles on the line. It will be interesting to see which duo will come out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More