Liv Morgan calls 28-year-old star the "biggest loser" on WWE's entire roster

2024 was a huge year for Liv Morgan. The Women's Tag Team Champion accomplished all her goals, including her own 'Revenge Tour.' Recently, she opened up about her incredible year, and in the process, called a 28-year-old star the "biggest loser."

Rhea Ripley and Morgan famously had a long rivalry in 2024, which only ended earlier this year. For the most part, Morgan had the upper hand, as defeating and humiliating The Eradicator was the primary goal of her 'Revenge Tour.'

Recently, Liv Morgan was in India and appeared on the Untriggered podcast. There, she was asked about her favorite moment of 2024. After a little thinking, Morgan mentioned SummerSlam and her victory over the 28-year-old Ripley.

Of course, Morgan did not hold back. Not only did she remind everyone that she defeated Mami, but she also called her the "biggest loser" on the roster, as mentioned earlier, and recalled how that was the day she "secured" Dominik Mysterio.

"I think SummerSlam, of course. When I defeated Rhea Ripley the biggest loser on the whole entire roster and I secured my Daddy Dom. And, the rest is history," revealed Morgan. [14:49-15:06]

Clearly, there is no love lost between Morgan and Ripley, and the two will likely never be on the same page. Nevertheless, there is no denying that they had an entertaining rivalry.

Liv Morgan pulled some strings and got Dominik Mysterio a title match

Liv Morgan's rivalry with Rhea Ripley is now in the past, and the Women's Tag Team Champion is focused on the future. She has been working closely with The Judgment Day for some time now and, as such, has been the biggest advocate for Dominik Mysterio.

Recently, she pulled some strings and even got Mysterio a title match. On RAW, it was revealed that Morgan had requested Adam Pearce to add Dirty Dom to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Pearce did just that, turning the match into a Fatal Four-Way featuring Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Penta, and Mysterio's fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor. It was a huge move and one that Morgan believes will improve the group's chances of winning the IC title.

It certainly was an interesting strategy on her part, but one that does raise a few questions. Particularly if Morgan's intentions are good, especially when it comes to Finn Balor. Regardless, these questions will only be answered at WrestleMania.

