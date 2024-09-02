Liv Morgan celebrates milestone ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan may have lost at WWE Bash in Berlin, but she has something to celebrate ahead of WWE RAW. Morgan reached the 100-day milestone as Women's World Champion, marking the longest title reign of her career.

The reigning Women's World Champion teamed up with Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin. They took on The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) in mixed tag team action. Despite the interference by The Judgment Day, Morgan and Mysterio still lost to their rivals.

Ahead of tonight's RAW at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Morgan celebrated her 100th day as Women's World Champion. Her current reign is the longest of her career and the first one to reach the 100-day mark.

Here is Morgan acknowledging her reign on Instagram:

Liv Morgan shared this on her Instagram Story (Photo source: Screengrabbed from Morgan's IG)

Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25 by defeating Becky Lynch. Morgan has successfully defended her title against Lynch in a Steel Cage Match, Zelina Vega on July 1, and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.

Morgan's previous reigns were short, including a 97-day reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. She only held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez for 16 and 39 days, respectively.

Liv Morgan opens up about working with Dominik Mysterio

Speaking to Denise Salcedo before WWE Bash in Berlin, Liv Morgan opened up about working with Dominik Mysterio. Morgan described it as easy and fun because Mysterio made her feel relaxed and comfortable.

"It's been easy and fun. Just easy, fun, organic, comfortable. What have I learned from Daddy Dom? Well, you know, I'm a little bit, what's the word I’m looking for? He balances me out really well. He's very chill and I'm a little bit more neurotic. So I've learned I love that. I've learned to kind of just like relax a little bit, you know, as it goes, just to kind of just take it easy," Morgan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Morgan will likely defend her Women's World Championship against Ripley once again. She was pinned by her rival after being hit by a thunderous Riptide in Germany.

