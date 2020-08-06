Liv Morgan claims that WWE would unfollow her after she retweeted a post

Liv Morgan returned to WWE RAW this week after an almost two-month hiatus. Before going off WWE TV, Liv Morgan was seen struggling for a win in the Tag Team division. She tried teaming up with Natalya, but that didn't help her in any way.

Liv Morgan and WWE on Twitter

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens surprised Ruby Riott when he revealed Liv Morgan was his second guest on his show. Ruby Riott had been trying to get in touch with Liv Morgan for weeks. But Morgan never replied to Riott's messages.

The IIconics interrupted the two Riott Squad members, saying that the world was sick and tired of hearing Riott go on an on about their relationship. The IIconics' claimed that their friendship was stronger than that of the Riott Squad's. Liv Morgan said that they might not be that great friends, but they know how to start a riot.

The confrontation between the two teams led to an impromptu match between them. The re-formed Riott Squad made quick work of The IIconics when Liv Morgan picked up the win for her team.

A few hours back, on her Twitter account, Liv Morgan retweeted a post that was shared by Peyton Royce. After retweeting the post, Liv Morgan claimed that WWE would unfollow her.

Liv Morgan returned to WWE TV as a part of the Lana-Rusev-Lashley storyline. She claimed to be Lana's lover. Over the next few weeks, Morgan and Rusev feuded with Lana and Lashley.

Once that storyline ended, Liv Morgan focused on her singles career. She picked up wins against Ruby Riott on WWE RAW. Morgan went on to face Natalya at WrestleMania 36, walking out victorious at the PPV.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan debuted as the Riott Squad back in 2017. The trio disrupted two matches on that night, attacking Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Natalya. With Ruby Riott as its leader, the Riott Squad ruled supreme over the women's division and used the numbers game to their advantage.

Now that Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have reunited, a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign shouldn't be that far away.