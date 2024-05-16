Liv Morgan comments on cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared her thoughts on cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey. The RAW Superstar won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the 2022 Premium Live Event. Liv went on to cash in the contract on Ronda Rousey the same night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan discussed the interesting turn of events during her recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's podcast,

“I just knew with every fiber in my being that I had to pull this off. I was like, if it’s not right now, I’m probably going to never have another moment or an opportunity like this. And so I was just ready and willing to do whatever it took to grab that briefcase and be the last one standing at the end of the night,'' she said.

Liv also revealed that she initially had no plans to cash in the briefcase on the same night, but she changed her mind after noticing that Ronda Rousey was hurt during her match with Natalya:

''I didn’t think I was gonna cash in. I was in Vegas. I was like, 'Well, I just won Money in the Bank; this is like the biggest victory in my whole entire life. I’m gonna go celebrate; I’m gonna go gamble; I’m gonna go have some drinks; I’m gonna celebrate my victory! And then I noticed that Ronda gets injured during the match and I’m like, 'Oh, man, should I go? Should I not go?' I’m kind of having this moment of, 'What do I do?' And then I finally was like, 'I’m gonna go!'''

Ronda Rousey alleged that Liv Morgan wasn't originally supposed to dethrone her

While Liv Morgan may have won the biggest match of her career at WWE Money in the Bank, according to Ronda Rousey, the spot originally belonged to Lacey Evans.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet stated in her book that higher-ups told her that Lacey Evans was going to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, plans seemingly changed at the last minute.

Ronda reclaimed the title from Liv Morgan a few months later at Extreme Rules. The former UFC star dropped the title to Charlotte Flair after which she had a storyline with Shayna Baszler.