Liv Morgan comments on the original endgame for her infamous romantic WWE storyline

WWE has offered several storylines that never really had a logical conclusion. During a recent interview, Liv Morgan was asked about her angle with CJ Perry (fka Lana) and what the payoff was going to be.

In 2019, WWE began a storyline that saw Lana get romantically involved with Bobby Lashley, much to Rusev's (aka Miro) displeasure. The booking eventually led to Liv Morgan returning and confessing her love for Lana during the latter's storyline wedding with Lashley on Monday Night RAW.

The apparent love triangle never witnessed a proper ending, and Liv Morgan didn't even have a clue about WWE's actual plans. During a chat with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Morgan admitted that fans might never know what was in store for her on-screen love affair with Lana.

"The world may never know... I don't know. But I was just down for the sickness. And who knows? You know, I'll never know, so you guys will never know." [From 24:43 to 24:57]

Despite how abruptly WWE moved on from Lana and Liv's romance, the 29-year-old superstar believed everything happened for a reason and had no regrets about the past. She added:

"Yeah, I agree, but I think everything happens for a reason, and for whatever reason, it didn't happen, and I can be okay with that." [From 25:09 to 25:16]

Check out the video below:

Liv Morgan is preparing for one of the biggest matches of her WWE career

Since returning to TV at the Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan has looked extra motivated and shown a more ruthless side to the WWE Universe.

Morgan's attack on Rhea Ripley led to the Australian star being injured and taken off TV. Becky Lynch captured the vacant championship, but Liv has remained the prime challenger for the Irish star's title.

Morgan and Lynch have been embroiled in a feud over the past few weeks, leading up to their Women's World Championship match.

Liv will have the chance to shock the world on May 25, 2024, when she will face Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in one of the most important matches in her WWE career. While a title change might seem unlikely, a win for Mogan could cement her newfound character as one of the top acts in WWE.