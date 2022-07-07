"It feels right" - Liv Morgan on pinning Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan has expressed how it felt for her to pin Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, saying that "it feels right."

Morgan won the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at the titular premium live event last weekend. She then cashed-in her briefcase later that night on Rousey, who had already defended the title against Natalya. This marks the fifth year in a row that the Women's MITB has been cashed-in within 24 hours. This was also the 7th occasion of a same night cash-in.

While many superstars don't take being cashed-in on too kindly, The Baddest Woman In The Planet hugged Liv and raised her hand in a gesture of appreciation. The 28-year old recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she discussed her title win this past Saturday. When questioned about how she felt about pinning Rousey for her inaugural world title in the company, the champ had this to say -

"Feels right! It feels right. I mean that was a pretty cool moment. I'm actually good friends with Ronda, so I'm greatful it was no hard feelings and she knew the opportunity that I had and that I couldn't pass it by. You know that's what Money In The Bank is all about, it's about seizing the opportunity and seizing the moment." (32:42 to 33:09)

Liv Morgan winning the SmackDown Women's Championship also means that she will have to move to the blue brand on Friday night. This did not stop her from appearing on RAW, thanking the fans, and teaming up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Natalya and Carmella in a tag team match.

Liv Morgan will reportedly face a former champion at SummerSlam

WWE are reportedly planning to book Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam.

The former Riott Squad member cashed-in her Money In The Bank contract on Rousey the same night she won it in front of a cheering Las Vegas crowd. Although the two hugged it out after their 30-second match, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that WWE are planning a rematch at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways. Especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment." (H/T - Ringside News)

Although Morgan's title victory has been popular and well-received by the general audience, it would be difficult to bet on-her in a one-on-one match against the former UFC Champion. However, clean win over Ronda would solidify Morgan as a strong champion.

