"You can't have this" - Liv Morgan comments on a possible rematch with Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan has commented on a possible future rematch against Ronda Rousey for the former's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan won the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at the titular premium live event this past weekend. She then cashed-in her briefcase on Rousey, who was injured after a grueling title defense against Natalya. The former member of the Riott Squad became only the third woman in WWE to ever pin The Baddest Woman On The Planet. The two even embraced after the match.

With her inaugural world title reign off to a great start, the 28-year-old has set her eyes on her first title defense. Although no opponent or date has been confirmed, it would not be a stretch for her first title defense to be against the previous champion.

Liv recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she talked about her career, her inspirations, and her title win. When asked about whether she would give Ronda Rousey a championship match in the near future, she had this to say -

"Oh yeah, you know. Whether she earn it, whether she asks for it, whether she doesn't even ask for it. Ronda you could have it (the title shot) but you can't have this (pointing towards her title)" said Liv Morgan (33:24 to 33:33)

Liv Morgan appeared on RAW this week, despite now being a SmackDown superstar. She thanked the fans for their support and tagged with the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Nattie and Carmella.

Liv Morgan became the fifth Women's Money In The Bank winner to cash-in within 24-hours.

Before Liv cashed in on Ronda Rousey this year, Nikki A.S.H. cashed-in on Charlotte Flair on the RAW after MITB in 2021. Asuka was handed the RAW Women's Championship the night after she won the contract in 2020 by Becky Lynch, who was vacating the title to go on maternity leave.

The year before, Bayley cashed-in the briefcase the same night she won it. In 2018, Alexa Bliss intercepted a title match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey to cash-in and get away with the title.

The only occasion this has not happened with Women's Money In The Bank was with the very first winner, Carmella, in 2017. Her stint with the briefcase was the longest in stipulation history, cashing in on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, holding onto the contract for a whopping 287 days.

