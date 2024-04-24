"Liv Morgan is completely useless" - Former WWE manager addresses Rhea Ripley's recent injury

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Rhea Ripley getting injured at the hands of Liv Morgan.

Last week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley walked out to the ring with her arm in a sling. She told the fans that she was injured during the previous week's attack by Liv Morgan and vacated the Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day member mentioned that she would be out for a few months but would return to reclaim her title after that.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former manager was shocked that Rhea got hurt during a backstage segment. He pointed out that during such spots, it's usually the victim running into the wall. Cornette felt Liv Morgan didn't do it intentionally and termed it a freak accident.

"They have these matches where they do all these dangerous, death-defying sh*t in the ring and she got hurt in a backstage angle, getting her shoulder run into the wall. Somebody on Twitter said, 'Of all the people to do it, Liv Morgan.' I agree. Of all the people to be involved with while you do it, it had to be her. Liv Morgan is completely useless. But, it wasn't Liv Morgan hurting her. If someone is running you into the wall, unless they're really fu*king stupid, they're not really running you into the wall, you're running your own-self into the wall and it was apparently a freak thing." [From 0:22 - 1:07]

Vince Russo feels Rhea Ripley should be on TV

Another former WWE staffer Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the situation this week on the Legion of RAW podcast.

The former WWE writer stated that Rhea Ripley was a huge star and WWE needed to book her on the show. He detailed that Ripley didn't have to wrestle on RAW but her presence would boost the show's ratings.

"Rhea Ripley is a huge star. Why can't they write for her without having her wrestle? I don't understand this... Why isn't she on the show now? She's got her arm in a sling, she can't get on an airplane?" Russo said.

In the absence of Rhea, Becky Lynch won a Battle Royal this past Monday to become the new Women's World Champion.

