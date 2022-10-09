"I'm a completely different person" - Liv Morgan warns Ronda Rousey ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was recently interviewed on La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules ahead of her title match against Ronda Rousey tonight.

Liv captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this year. She won the Women's Ladder Match earlier in the show and wasted no time cashing her briefcase in. Ronda earned another shot at the title by winning a Fatal 5-Way on a recent edition of SmackDown and challenged Liv to an Extreme Rules match tonight.

Speaking on La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules, Liv noted her history of losing matches rather quickly to The Baddest Woman on the Planet back in the day when she was a part of the Riott Squad.

"I've had plenty of matches with her while I was in the Riott Squad where she beat me rather quickly. In maybe four minutes and under. So I can understand why she maybe underestimates me and doesn't think that I'm extreme. But the Liv Morgan today is not the Liv Morgan that she knew in 2018. I'm a completely different person. I'm a completely different competitor. I am your SmackDown Women's Champion. I'm the only person on the entire planet that has beaten her twice."

Liv Morgan on her breakthrough year in WWE

During the same interview, the 28-year-old superstar was shown a photo of herself in the crowd in 2014. She was also asked how she felt about breaking through this year and becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"It almost makes me emotional. It's a crazy full circle moment. I remember so well sitting in the crowd. I remember so well that day watching the show and just hoping and wishing that it would be me. And I wanted that more than I wanted anything. And now today I am defending my SmackDown Women's Championship against The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. It's insane."

Liv Morgan has held the SmackDown Women's Championship for over 90 days. It will be interesting to see if her title reign comes to an end tonight at Extreme Rules.

