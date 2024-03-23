Liv Morgan is in the same conversation as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax, says popular WWE star

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch have been the faces of WWE for a while. However, a popular star believes Liv Morgan is in the same conversation as The Man and Mami. The star in question is Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla.

A few years ago, The Riott Squad introduced the world to Liv Morgan, and she eventually received her big break in the promotion. However, even after a staggering return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event, the star couldn't punch her ticket to WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

Speaking to Ella Jay of SEScoops, Valhalla spoke highly of Liv Morgan and stated that she loves seeing Morgan in the same conversation with other great performers such as Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax.

" [Liv]'s squirrely, and she's determined. This girl has been on a tear, and she has like transcended The Riott Squad in a way like I don't think anyone knew she had it in her. It's nice as one of her best friends and someone who loves her so much to see her in the same conversation as Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. I love seeing her in that conversation. I love seeing her in those spots because she's good enough, she looks good enough, and she's violent enough. There's a reason that so many people love her, and there's a reason that she has the following she does. She's the real deal." (From 13:10 to 13:58)

Check out the video below:

Liv Morgan failed to defeat a multi-time WWE champion ahead of WrestleMania XL

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour started when the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion returned to the promotion at Royal Rumble in January. However, she didn't win the gimmick match.

Later, Morgan qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth and lost to The Man as she was the runner-up. However, the star is hell-bent on getting her revenge against the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Earlier this month, Liv cost The Man a match and challenged her to a bout on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, she lost to Becky Lynch, which has seemingly halted the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour for the foreseeable future.

Currently, she has no match for WrestleMania XL, and it will be interesting to see what she does or if she even appears on the card on either night.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Do you think Liv Morgan is in the same conversation as Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion