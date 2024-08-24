Liv Morgan defeats 38-year-old star for the second time in a month after SmackDown goes off the air

After SmackDown went off the air, Liv Morgan had a defense of the Women's World Championship. Facing an opponent she previously had a bout with in late July, she picked up the win yet again.

Liv Morgan has been a menace on Monday Night RAW as a part of The New Judgment Day. The new group of five would take out The Terror Twins on RAW - with Morgan proving to be a huge thorn in the side of Rhea Ripley. She now defended her title against Kairi Sane.

After SmackDown went off the air, Liv Morgan defeated the 38-year-old Kairi Sane for the second time in a month.

The last time they crossed paths was actually a couple of weeks ago, with Braun Strowman and Kairi Sane forming an unusual tag team to topple Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. In that instance, Morgan was pinned by Kairi Sane.

Kairi recently fell short on RAW in an attempt to become Women's Tag Team Champion again. She held the title twice with Asuka while also being an ex-NXT Women's Champion, making her an overall three-time champion in WWE.

She hasn't been able to find success in that department since coming back, but considering Damage CTRL's overall impact, it could be sooner rather than later.

