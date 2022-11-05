Liv Morgan defeats major star in a No Disqualification match on WWE SmackDown

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan collided against Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match on the latest episode of the blue brand.

The two stars were involved in a backstage brawl last week, which saw the former SmackDown Women's Champion put The Pridefighter through a table. Morgan has been unhinged since losing her title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

On the Crown Jewel go-home episode of SmackDown, the opening match saw Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville in a hard-hitting match. After the bout began, Deville took Morgan down with a forearm strike.

She then took out a kendo stick from under the ring and hit the latter with it multiple times. Morgan later took control of the stick and hit Deville with it several times. The crowd started chanting, "we want tables," and they got their wish after the former took out a table.

However, the former WWE official took Morgan down and shoved the table back under the ring, causing the crowd to boo her heavily. Later on, both stars went through the table. Steel stairs were then also brought into action in the No Disqualification match.

Liv Morgan tried to Superplex Sonya Deville onto the chairs, but the latter hit her with a powerbomb for a two count. In the end, Morgan hit Deville with the ObLIVion to pick up the victory.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion seems to be going through a transition, and it will be interesting to see what lies next for her.

