Liv Morgan denies major allegations ahead of championship match at WrestleMania 41

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their title on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The championship bout is already surrounded by controversy.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were slated to challenge the members of The Judgment Day at The Show of Shows. However, during the Countdown Show ahead of Night One, it was revealed that The Role Model was taken out by someone backstage. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gave Lyra 24 hours to find a new tag team partner for the match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were in close vicinity, leading to speculations that the duo was responsible for the attack on Bayley. However, while speaking to Cathy Kelley backstage during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Night Two moments ago, the former Women's World Champion claimed they had nothing to do with the attack. Morgan noted that they always get blamed for every wrong thing that happens in the women's division.

"We had nothing to do with it, how many times do I have to say we had nothing to do with it. It's so crazy that we get blamed for all the wrong things in the women’s division when it's ironic because we are the best thing to happen to this women’s division," she said.

Liv Morgan added that they were not worried about who Lyra Valkyria picks as her tag team partner. The 30-year-old insinuated that no one would be willing to join forces with The Irish star to step up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Honestly I don't think it really matters who Lyra finds as a tag team partner. I don’t know if she has any other friends or can anyone that’s brave enough or willing enough to step up against Raquel and I. And you wanna know why? It's because Raquel and I are the history making, record breaking, three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions," she added.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez also received the blame for taking out Jade Cargill last year. However, as it turned out, Naomi was the one responsible for the backstage assault on The Storm. Only time will tell if the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions attacked Bayley heading into their title defense at WrestleMania 41.

