"What a disappointment" - Former RAW Women's Champion on Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan opened up about what Rhea Ripley thinks of her as a tag team partner.

Morgan had a blossoming year after she returned to WWE RAW and challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. After feuding with Big Time Becks, she began teaming up with The Nightmare. However, the team didn't last long as Ripley turned on her partner weeks ago.

On this week's WWE the Bump, Liv Morgan opened up about her recent win on RAW and what her former tag team partner thinks of her:

"My mental health was on a 100. I felt great. I was happy to pull a victory for my team. Especially cause my ex tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, said, 'What a disappointment I am and what a bad tag team partner I am, how I am the blame for all these issues'... It felt great to be able to pull a win for my team." [18:07-18:32]

It is safe to say that Morgan has kept her emotions in check and won the match along with Asuka and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The 27-year-old is waiting to get her hands on her partner-turned-bitter rival Rhea Ripley in the weeks to come.

Liv Morgan reflects on her tag team journey with Rhea Ripley

WWE @WWE



: @WWETheBump Despite being betrayed by @RheaRipley_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce has no doubt she can be successful all on her own. Despite being betrayed by @RheaRipley_WWE, @YaOnlyLivvOnce has no doubt she can be successful all on her own. 🎥 : @WWETheBump https://t.co/6yS4OUrXqd

Liv Morgan had a mixed bag of emotions coming out of her partnership with Rhea Ripley. After The Nightmare turned on her, she was ready to face the former RAW Women's Champion one-on-one in the squared circle.

On this week's WWE the Bump, Morgan expressed how she felt after the tag team ended with Ripley:

"I've been turned on before by friends. This time it felt different and I feel like it's kinda reminding me who I am, what I bring to the table... I love being a partner, I love being in a tag team but it reminded me I can do this all on my own." [19:34-19:55]

The 27-year-old has grown tremendously over the last few years. She had a bumpy road after breaking up with The Riott Squad and finding her ground as a singles star. Morgan is ready to face her former partner as soon as she gets her hands on her.

Do you think Morgan can defeat Ripley? Would you like to see Liv Morgan become WWE RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit 'WWE' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Brandon Nell