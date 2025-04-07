Liv Morgan details recent struggle; may not appear on WWE RAW this week

Liv Morgan was set to be part of this week's WWE RAW, just four days before she finds out who her challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania will be on SmackDown.

Sadly, Morgan recently updated her Instagram stories to note that her flight had been delayed just a few hours ago and she may not make it to RAW now.

RAW is still around 10 hours away, which means that Morgan has some time to get to Minneapolis, Minnesota, before the show begins, but she could also arrive a little late if she isn't part of the opening segment.

Liv Morgan has run into some issues. [Image: Screenshot of Morgan's Instagram story]

Of course, Morgan will also want to be in the corner of her boyfriend Dominik Mysterio when he takes on Penta, just a week after Finn Balor pinned the masked star in a tag team match. Mysterio could push himself into a WrestleMania spot if he can defeat Penta and make a case to challenge Bron Breakker at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan makes it to the show or if Mysterio is able to win without her there.

Liv Morgan has been a workhorse in WWE over the past few months

Liv Morgan is a former Women's World Champion and has arguably been carrying WWE RAW's women's division for the past year. Morgan dropped her championship back to Rhea Ripley back in January, and it has since been taken by Iyo Sky, resulting in Morgan not being part of the title picture anymore.

Instead, Morgan is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions and is set to defend them with Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania. Her challenger will be determined this week on SmackDown in a gauntlet match between some of the best women the company has to offer.

