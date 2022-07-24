"She goes home to a husband" – Liv Morgan details why she will retain the SmackDown Women's Title against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's comment on Liv Morgan being less passionate than her did not sit well with the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The two women came face-to-face this week on the show. While Ronda congratulated Morgan for being the champion, she clarified that Liv's fairytale run with the title would come to a screeching halt at SummerSlam.

Liv spoke with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown this week. She mentioned that Ronda has a beautiful family to return to after the show, whereas she only has the title.

"Megan, everyone is entitled to their own opinions. But let me tell you what I know for fact. When Ronda goes home, she goes home to a beautiful, beautiful little baby girl. She goes home to a husband that she's madly in love with. When she goes home, her time, her attention is split," Morgan said.

The 28-year-old continued by saying she loved the business and no one was more passionate than her.

"When I go home, all I focus on is this. I live, sleep, eat, breathe for this. I know this is the biggest match of my life. I know I'm in for the fight of my life. But it is impossible for anyone to tell me they're more passionate about this than me, when this is all I've ever loved, my whole, entire life," Liv added. (From 2:55 - 3:36)

You can watch the full interview here:

Liv Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on the same night

It was an eventful night earlier this month as Liv Morgan won the Money in the Bank briefcase. Within two hours, Ronda Rousey defended the SmackDown Women's Title against Natalya but hurt her knee in the process.

Morgan saw the opportunity and cashed in on the battered champion. Rousey had no qualms about being pinned. She even handed Liv the title and congratulated her in the middle of the ring.

However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet now aims to regain the title. It will be interesting to see if Rousey can claim the championship again or if Liv stages another big upset.

Who do you think will prevail at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

